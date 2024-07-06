Police to thwart violent protests

Gibson Nyikadzino, Zimpapers Politics Hub

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday assured the nation that the country’s peace and security is guaranteed and reiterated their commitment to upholding the prevailing tranquillity against any form of dissent.

This followed calls by ex-convicts and political activists Mr Jacob Ngarivhume and Mr Job Sikhala to lead unsanctioned protests in the country.

The threats come at a time President Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to continuously perfect the culture of unity, peace and development as the country prepares to host the 44th Sadc Summit in August.

Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, Mr Ngarivhume and Mr Sikhala said they will not dialogue with Government in their endeavours to make the country ungovernable.

Mr Sikhala’s address was done virtually and could not divulge his location, only saying he is “outside Zimbabwe” hence cannot alert his “enemies”.

The pair indicated that their mandate to lead protests will be coming from the people, and hinted that “something will soon happen” with Mr Sikhala saying he will “be home soon” to lead.

However, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said it is impossible for Zimbabwe’s law enforcement agents to renege on their mandated obligations. Comm Nyathi said police are ready to deal with threats to national peace and order.

“The law of the country is clear. All laws are very clear. Anyone who wants to do any activity should ensure that they are within the confines of the law. Contrary to that, the police will ensure that it has to maintain law and order to fulfil its constitutional obligations.

“In that regard, these constitutional obligations will never be reneged,” Comm Nyathi said. The threats by Mr Ngarivhume and Mr Sikhala come after it had been learnt that some Western countries are sponsoring a plot by the opposition and civic society to provoke civil unrest in the country ahead of the 44th Sadc summit to be hosted by Zimbabwe.

It has also been learnt that the plot to foment civil unrest includes opposition party leaders who recently travelled to one of Zimbabwe’s neighbouring countries where they finalised the plot. A high-ranking security source recently briefed our Harare Bureau, on the plot.

“It was during that meeting that the idea of inflaming civil unrest ahead of the summit so as to spoil Zimbabwe’s chairmanship was planted into their minds. This is where the whole idea to get excited about demonstrations ahead of the Sadc summit was conceived, their idea being that Zimbabwe is denied the chairmanship of Sadc,” the source said.

President Mnangagwa recently called on citizens to prioritise peace and national stability as the country readies hosting the Sadc summit.

In a recent statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Government had observed attempts to instigate anarchy in the country.

Dr Muswere said those leading the attempts to cause anarchy were known as they were drawn from known criminal and opportunistic opposition activists and some civil society organisations.

“Law-enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend all those who undermine the justice delivery system through causing chaos and mayhem,” Dr Muswere said.

On June 16, police arrested 78 CCC activists for holding an unsanctioned gathering which the police said was for the purposes of engaging in an unlawful demonstration in Harare. At the scene, stones were hurled at the arresting police details, a court heard recently. The 78 are currently remanded in custody on charges of holding an unsanctioned gathering for the purposes of engaging in an unlawful demonstration in Harare.