Police told to flush out pirate kombis

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have been urged to use all available resources within their disposal to remove pirate kombis which are illegally transporting passengers in the city as Government outlawed them.

Government last year restructured the country’s urban transport sector and directed that all public transporters should fall under the ambit of Zupco.

Some kombi operators, however, refused to join Zupco opting to operate illegally.

Last month, rowdy pirate kombi drivers ganged up with some rogue elements and attacked traffic police officers before smashing the rear windscreen of their patrol vehicle.

They also stole a car battery which was in the boot. There has been a worrying trend in many towns and cities of violation of regulations, with vendors back on the streets and some bars and nightclubs illegally operating.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo who chairs the Bulawayo Provincial Covid-19 taskforce on Tuesday said although the policy came before the advent of Covid-19, it is now imperative to step up its enforcement to control the spread of Covid-19.

His message was directed at officer commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Patton Mbangwa who was attending the taskforce meeting together with other service chiefs in the province.

“We have said in urban areas only Zupco is the public transporter not because there was Covid-19. If we had not done that, we would have had a worse situation of Covid-19. It was going to be very difficult to control the private players,” he said.

Minister Moyo said police should now be very aggressive in enforcing the urban public transport policy which is now part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

He said the ZRP could enlist the services of municipal police in enforcing the urban transport policy which only allows Zupco to provide public transport. “In the event you do not have enough manpower you should enlist the services of the municipal police so that you cover every corner of the city. Under the Urban Councils Act when it comes to public order, it refers to you and you are the direct command and we expect everybody to comply,” said Minister Moyo.

He said those who want to operate buses or kombis have to register with Zupco or risk being arrested for operating illegally.

“We are not denying them their source of livelihood but all we are saying is that in order to operate you must register with Zupco,” said Minister Moyo.

He said transporters that were operating illegally were putting the lives of commuters at risk of contracting the pandemic by not adhering to Covid-19 health protocols hence must be removed from the roads.

A representative of the transport sector in the provincial Covid-19 taskforce, Mr Raymond Nyandoro said Zupco can meet the transport demand in the city but was now facing challenges from pirate kombis.

“Zupco has 150 buses and 130 kombis daily in the city and in our view as a committee these numbers are enough and the Government continues to avail more buses. Provision of public transport is being disturbed by these illegal operators who are picking passengers at undesignated places,” said Mr Nyandoro.

He said Zupco buses and kombis are fumigated and follow Covid-19 regulations like sanitisation which is not done by pirate kombis.

Mr Nyandoro said fuel problems they experienced in the past which left commuters stranded are now a thing of the past.

During a post Cabinet meeting briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had noted with concern the increased flouting of Covid-19 prevention control measures in the public transport system.

“In this regard, Cabinet agreed that Law and Order should increase surveillance on public transporters,” she said. — @themkhust.