Police traffic blitz nets 64 000 offenders

Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 64 749 people during the ongoing “Tame the Traffic Jungle” operation, which is aimed at restoring order on the country’s roads.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said: “The ZRP reports that a total of 64 749 arrests have been effected during the ongoing operation.

“1 731 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits, while 20 530 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 378 motorists have been taken in for reckless driving, while 4 654 people have been arrested for touting.

Meanwhile, 1 345 vehicles have also been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.”

The operation started on September 12.