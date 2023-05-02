Police up the heat on drug pushers

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 5865 suspected drug dealers under the ongoing operation “no to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” which was launched in February 2023.

Taking to Twitter, police confirmed the arrests on 30 April.

“On 30/04/23, Police arrested 27 people on the operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 5 865. Meanwhile, 141 arrests were made on the operation on suppression of illegal meat vending, bringing cumulative arrests to 3 428,” read the tweet.

Police are clamping down on drug barons with the Government declaring its full support for the operation.

Dubbed “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something”, the operation came after the Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords supplying unwanted substances to youths.

The Government said the rounding up of drug kingpins would help save young people, many of whom were struggling with drugs.

Numerous raids and arrests have been undertaken across the country and police have recovered stashes of drugs like dagga, crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and illicit brews popularly known as njengu.