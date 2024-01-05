Police vow to arrest land barons and crack down on illegal land sales

Kudzai Gaveni, Online writer

POLICE have said they will arrest land barons and anyone illegally selling land in the country, regardless of their status.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi advised members of the public to verify the status of any land before being settled or made to pay for purported allocation or development.

“Reference is made to the Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Doctor Anxious Masuka’s Press Release issued on 03rd January 2024 in connection with illegal settlements on agricultural land and criminal acts by land barons who are unlawfully parcelling land in both rural and urban setups.

“This statement has also been buttressed by the remarks made by Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Winston Chitando and Minister of National Housing and Amenities, Honourable Daniel Garwe on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television on 2nd January 2024. The public is accordingly advised that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will arrest anyone engaged in illegal land allocation irrespective of status and social standing,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the public should report criminal activities by land barons at any nearest Police Station or National Complaints Desk number on (0242) 703631 ог WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.