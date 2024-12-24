Police warn against mob justice after fatal incident

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

POLICE have issued a stern warning to the public against taking the law into their own hands, following a tragic incident of mob justice in Lobengula suburb.

In a statement, Bulawayo deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele urged residents to take any apprehended suspects to the nearest police station rather than resorting to violence.

This comes in the wake of a murder involving two community members from Lobengula, who allegedly killed a man they believed to be a thief. The deceased, accompanied by three other men, had reportedly robbed one of the accused of his Samsung A23 mobile phone and earphones.

The suspects, identified as Advice Dibula (36) and Khulekelani Mhlanga (43) of Lobengula West, are accused of fatally attacking the alleged thief. The incident occurred on December 21 at approximately 3am, as the three men were returning home from Marisha Night Club in Old Magwegwe suburb.

Assistant Inspector Msebele stressed the importance of allowing the police to handle criminal matters to prevent such tragic outcomes.

“As the three were walking near a certain house in Lobengula West suburb, they met the now deceased, whose identity is still unknown, in company of three other male adults who began to assault them using unknown objects for no reason.

“One of the now deceased’s team forcibly took one of the three’s Samsung A23 mobile phone and earphones from his trousers pocket,” said Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

Assistant Inspector Msebele stated that the deceased had assaulted one of the three men, striking him in the face three times with his fists, causing him to fall to the ground.

“One of the men managed to escape from the scene and alerted the residents. Police attended the scene and found the now deceased lying on the ground unconscious bleeding from the mouth with a cut on his head.

“An ambulance was summoned which ferried the now deceased to Mpilo Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The body was conveyed to the mortuary for post mortem and the accused persons were arrested,” said Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.