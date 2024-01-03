Police warn insurgents

Peter Matika, @petematika

POLICE have issued a stern warning to insurgents, following various social media campaigns by known individuals and organisations that are threatening to compromise the country’s stability.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured the nation that the security situation in the country is peaceful and conducive for all socio-economic activities.

“However, the police are aware of efforts by certain individuals and groups to engage in nefarious social and economic destabilising activities through unsanctioned gatherings, economic sabotage, and sending alarming messages to the public through social media and some activists,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the police have a constitutional obligation to maintain law and order in the country and ensure that the Second Republic’s developmental projects under the National Development Strategy 1 take place in a conducive environment.

“Therefore, any criminal inclination by individuals or groups will be decisively dealt with by the police. May I therefore reiterate and assure Zimbabweans that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is ready to deal with any malcontent and unruly elements bent on causing chaos, disorder, and despondency among Zimbabweans in the year 2024. The police urges Zimbabweans to continue with their normal day-to-day activities as the safety and security of everyone is guaranteed in the country,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said members of the public are free to report any acts of disturbance at any police station or the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.

“Once again, the police assure Zimbabweans of a peaceful environment in the year 2024 as the enforcement of law will be conducted without fear or favour,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.