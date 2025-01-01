Police warn public on firecrackers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have sounded the alarm on the wrongful use of firecrackers during the New Year’s celebrations.

Both the police and the city’s fire brigade have highlighted safety concerns and the potential legal consequences of mishandling these explosive devices. Residents have been reminded that firecrackers come with strict regulations aimed at preventing accidents, injuries,and fires.

Although fireworks have gained traction in Zimbabwe over the years, the authorities have maintained careful regulations to ensure safety. Unlike in the United Kingdom, where fireworks are primarily associated with Guy Fawkes Night celebrated on November 5, in Zimbabwe, they’re mainly linked to New Year’s Eve celebrations. However, authorities have voiced anxieties over the safety of individuals, particularly children, who are often left unchecked with firecrackers, unaware of the dangers they pose.

Bulawayo chief fire officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo, has warned that firecrackers can cause fire outbreaks due to improper handling. He has urged the public to be responsible and use fireworks with great caution, mindful of the potential hazards.

“Fireworks are explosive devices that are inherently dangerous. They require careful handling to prevent accidents. According to the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) Third Schedule, combustible materials and explosives are prohibited in public spaces. Additionally, Section 9 of the City of Bulawayo Fire Brigade bylaws specifically prohibits the discharge of fireworks in public areas,” he said.

Mr Moyo said individuals wishing to use fireworks must first obtain approval from relevant authorities and ensure that their use is limited to designated areas.

In cases of large-scale celebrations, the chief fire officer must inspect the premises and surrounding areas before authorising fireworks displays.

Section 9 of the bylaws also prohibits the discharge of fireworks in ways that could endanger people, animals, vehicles, property, or the environment. It further bans the public display or sale of fireworks in unsafe locations.

In 2019, the Bulawayo fire brigade responded to an incident in Hillside East, where fireworks caused a house fire after the flying embers landed on the roof of a neighbouring home.

Mr Moyo said people must refrain from using fireworks without permission.

“Never use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and avoid carrying fireworks in your pockets. They must also avoid purchasing fireworks packaged in brown paper, as this often indicates they are intended for professional displays, which increases the risk of danger,” he warned.

Mr Moyo also stated that children should never be allowed to play with or ignite fireworks, highlighting tragic incidents such as the death of a 13-year-old boy in Masvingo in December 2012 after he was injured by a firecracker and a similar incident in Gweru in 2011 where a 10-year-old boy suffered eye injuries.

In another tragic event, a toddler from Harare lost his eye in 2011 when a firecracker exploded in his face. These incidents underscore the inherent dangers of fireworks, particularly when mishandled or used irresponsibly.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has also raised concerns about the distress fireworks cause to pets and wildlife. The SPCA urged people to consider the impact of fireworks on animals, which can suffer from extreme anxiety due to the loud noises.

“Please be mindful and secure your pets before the New Year’s celebrations. They need comfort and safety. Plan ahead and be responsible. Fireworks have devastating effects on animals. Please let’s work together,” the SPCA said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

For pet owners, the SPCA recommended creating a safe and comfortable space for pets, such as a crate or a quiet room, and leaving them with a trusted person if they plan to attend celebrations.

They also advise closing doors and windows to dampen the noise and using soothing music to counter the loud bangs from fireworks. “Close doors and windows to muffle loud sounds and remove visual stimulants. Use soothing music to cancel out the loud bangs coming from fireworks and always clear your house and the yard from any fireworks debris,” reads the SPCA statement.

Bulawayo provincial police acting spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, advised residents to report any illegal sale or use of firecrackers. She also assured residents of increased patrols to enforce the regulations during the festive period.

Asst Insp Msebele said anyone wishing to use fireworks must obtain permission from the appropriate authorities, such as the council.

“Failure to comply with the law will result in police intervention. Past incidents, particularly involving children, have shown the dangers of firecrackers, including fires and injuries,” she said