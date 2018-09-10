Politburo meets

Nyemudzai Kakore, Harare Bureau

The Zanu-PF Politburo is meeting today where it is expected to discuss a number of issues following the party’s resounding win in the July 30 harmonised elections.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not readily available, the party is expected to discuss the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Senate President and their deputies, a development that will pave way for the first session of the Ninth Parliament.

The indaba comes after 341 out of the 350 parliamentarians elected in the July 30 harmonised elections took their oaths of office at Parliament Building on wednesday last week.

Zanu-PF is expected to provide the presiding officers for both Houses, using its comfortable majority from the harmonised elections. The ruling party won 145 out of the 210 contested constituencies while the seven-party MDC-Alliance managed only 63 seats, with the National Patriotic Front (NPF) winning one seat. Independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa retained his Norton seat.

Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday confirmed today’s meeting, adding that the agenda would be made known to members before the meeting.

“There will be a Politburo meeting tomorrow (today) at the usual place, the Zanu-PF headquarters. All members should be seated by 09:45am,” he said.

The first session of the Ninth Parliament of Zimbabwe will open on September 25 according to President Mnangagwa’s proclamation.

The President is expected to set the legislative agenda for the new session.