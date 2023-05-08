Political flyers headache for BCC

Online Reporter

AS the country gears for harmonised elections this year, the Bulawayo City Council has started grappling with the problem of litter from flyers distributed by political parties.

In the latest Council Report, Ward 15’s Councillor Febbie Msipha was concerned about the distribution of flyers in the city.

“This situation was likely to worsen because of the upcoming national elections,” she noted.

Cllr Lillian Mlilo of Ward 12 concurred and said election campaigning should be monitored accordingly.

“Election campaign posters should not be allowed on council infrastructure and road furniture. Election candidates should be tasked to also promote cleanliness. One of their roles was to

make sure that there was no littering generated from election campaign materials,” she noted.

Responding to various concerns the director of health services, Dr Edwin Sibanda, explained that engagements would be done with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) for higher fines regarding illegal dumping and littering.