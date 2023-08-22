Political parties remove campaign posters around polling stations

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLITICAL parties have started removing campaign posters within 300 Metres from polling stations, as required by electoral law.

A Chronicle news crew today, Tuesday, observed some parties removing posters from walls in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.

Zimbabweans will tomorrow vote for Presidential, house of assembly and council representatives in the Harmonised elections.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) issued a statement outlining activities that are prohibited within a 300-metre radius of polling stations.

“The following activities are prohibited within a 300-meter radius of every polling station on polling day.

“Putting on party regalia, Public singing, dancing, use of bands, music or loudspeakers, Uttering any slogans.

“Distributing leaflets or pamphlets on behalf of any candidate or political party.

“Use or presence of a political party or candidate-branded vehicles.

“No cameras or phones are to be used inside the polling station,” reads the statement