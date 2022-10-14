Poly Da Nqoe’s KoBulawayo lands on international radio station

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFRO-SOUL musician Poly Da Nqoe (born Nqobile Dube) is living his dream of penetrating international market with his sound as his song KoBulawayo is being played on UK’s virtual radio station, goAfrica.radio.

The song, featuring Collus Move makes Poly Da Nqoe the first Bulawayo artiste to feature on the station, a move that overwhelms the artiste.

In an interview, Poly Da Nqoe said he is grateful to station managers for the opportunity.

“I’m overwhelmed and I want to thank goAfrica.com for giving me the opportunity to shine especially after trying so hard to have my music played locally and now, it’s being played internationally, ” he said.

A prophet has no honour in his hometown indeed but Poly Da Nqoe wants to put that to a halt and push his music as, “There is always something to be grateful for. KoBulawayo is a song that motivates everyone to keep on going matter how hard it can be.”

Poly Da Nqoe is a multi-award winner and recipient of the Best Male Artiste, Album of the year and Best music producer accolades at the PRACA. In the past, he has worked with the late Cal_Vin, Collin Beats and Acquillah K just to name a few. – @eMKlass_49