Polygamy: “They are all equal and the same” — Musa Mseleku slams claims of favouritism among his wives

Popular South African polygamist Musa Mseleku has defended himself against trolls claiming that he practises favouritism among his wives.

Musa began his journey in polygamy when he was 23, marrying his first wife Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku then later Nokukhanya “Mayeni” Mseleku, third wife Thobile aka MaKhumalo and fourth wife Mbali aka MaNgwabe.

Recently, Musa has been sharing images of himself attending events with MaKhumalo, which had social media users calling him out.

Musa reacted to the claims, saying all his wives are equal.

“There has been an ongoing outcry on social media and says I choose to go with MaKhumalo in most of the events and that to me is very interesting because it means now you understand Isithembu it’s about equality. So let us do this let’s us book and invite your favourite wives to those events. I don’t get to choose any wife to go with but you are the most important stakeholder in choosing which wife to have in your function to me they are all equal and the same. Let us spread love to all of them.”

Musa has been candid about his polygamous lifestyle stemming from wanting to have a big family and how he had spoken to his late grandmother, Florence Mseleku, about it as a child.

Previously, Musa admitted the polygamous lifestyle has not always been easy.

“When I started, I thought I was going to fail, but now I think I can stand on top of the mountain and say, ‘yes, I’ve made it’. It’s been more than 20 years. Any vision at any point gets to be reaffirmed whether it’s still following its intended original form or not.

“The hardships of polygamy are to maintain [the relationships] and to prove beyond reasonable doubt that you love this person you are with because if that person feels that a second, a third or fourth is taken because of their shortcomings, you will never have a peaceful life. And if those who are coming think they are coming because they are better than the first wife, you will never have a peaceful home. It’s to reach a stage where it is natural they accept each other as sisters.”