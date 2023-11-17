Polytechnics receive operational vehicles

Some of the operational vehicles handed over to Binga Industrial Training College, Hwange Teachers’ College, and Plumtree Polytechnic by Government yesterday

THREE newly established polytechnics in Matabeleland yesterday received a shot in the arm from Government when they received brand-new operational vehicles as the Second Republic fulfils its inclusive development agenda of “leaving no one and no place behind”.

The vehicles comprising a 40-seater bus and three Isuzu Double Cab Max were handed over to Binga Industrial Training College, Hwange Teachers’ College, and Plumtree Polytechnic by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary Professor Fanuel Tagwira during a colourful ceremony held at Bulawayo Polytechnic.

Binga Industrial Training College got the 40-seater bus and an Isuzu Double Cab Max while Hwange Teachers’ College, and Plumtree Polytechnic each got an Isuzu Double Cab Max.

The three colleges were established under the Second Republic.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Prof Tagwira said communities, through their chiefs, engaged the Government over the establishment of technical colleges in the periphery and President Mnangagwa responded accordingly.

“This is an important day because we are seeing some of the first fruits of our work here in Matabeleland North and also part of Matabeleland South. When the new dispensation came into office, one of the first things that happened was that some chiefs came to our offices requesting Government to set up a teacher training college that would serve a number of districts in fairly remote areas located far away from existing colleges,” he said.

“The minister (Professor Amon Murwira) agreed that we should set up Hwange Teachers’ College, which was eventually set up because His Excellency President Mnangagwa had clearly enunciated that he wanted a human capital system that left no one and no place behind.”

Prof Tagwira said Binga Industrial Training College was established following President Mnangagwa’s engagement with chiefs from the district.

He said for years, communities in Bulilima and Mangwe districts’ dream of having a local polytechnic college came to fruition following the advent of the Second Republic.

“We have Plumtree Polytechnic, I was touched when I went to Plumtree because this was almost like a dream deferred because, for a long time, the community had been looking up to the setting up of a college.

The New Dispensation under President Mnangagwa was able to set up that college, which is a major achievement,” said Prof Tagwira.

He said the community’s dream was to see the youth acquiring skills and stem the tide of migration to neighbouring countries.

Prof Tagwira said Government’s thrust is to empower youths with the requisite skills for them to create employment opportunities for themselves.

“I know these colleges started operating last year and this year except for Hwange which started early. Some people thought it was a campaign gimmick by His Excellency President Mnangagwa. I want to assure you that it is not the case,” he said.

“You haven’t seen anything yet. You are going to see buildings sprouting out of those acres of land, and we are going to start constructing because the Government is going to support us with resources.”

Prof Tagwira said the bus and vehicles that were handed over to the institutions are enablers of the heritage-based Education 5.0 pillar of physical and digital infrastructure and will contribute to effective management of the institutions.

He said the development of infrastructure is also in sync with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo.”

Speaking during the same event, United College of Education (UCE) principal Dr Adam Luthuli said through spreading higher and tertiary education to the periphery, the country is now walking the talk in terms of inclusive development.

“Zimbabwe has 16 officially recognised languages, but our teachers’ colleges still do not offer all those languages. In Matabeleland North, we have Tonga, Nambya, and IsiNdebele and they were not offered in more than one college in this country,” he said.

“So, those languages were being left behind but the mantra says no one should be left behind. So Hwange Teachers’ College is now there. This is what the President has done to ensure that no one is left behind.”

Dr Luthuli said President Mnangagwa is fulfilling his promises while making the dreams of communities come alive.

“We are gathered here to witness promises fulfilled; I mean the promises of the President. We are here to witness dreams come true and the dreams are of those who are learning at these institutions,” he said.

Chief Siansali of Binga District said the Second Republic is paying attention to communities that were previously marginalised.

“This is a great achievement for the people of the valley and people in the periphery. When we count from Plumtree, Hwange, Victoria Falls to Binga in general those are districts with tribes that were lagging behind in terms of development, especially when it comes to issues to do with vocational training colleges, polytechnic colleges,” he said.

"Honestly, this is living the mantra that no one and no place is left behind. Gone are the days when people from Binga would receive things last. This bus is going to a polytechnic in Binga when others are yet to receive it."