Ponel Academy honour players

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HWANGE-based Ponel youth soccer academy has honoured players that excelled this year with 15-year-old Frank Thamusanqa Wabayi grabbing three top accolades.

Wabayi was named the player of the season, player’s player of the season and also scored the goal of the season.

Nigel Sangayiso (16) is the academy’s most disciplined player. With his 17 goals, Leeroy Williams Mabaso (12) won the top goal scorer gong. The most punctual player at the club is Witness Brian Ngwenya (14).

Ngwenya was also named goalkeeper of the season while Prichard Ndlovu (14), Meluleki Dube (14) were named defender and midfielder of the season respectively.

The most Improved player, most Loyal player and most promising player awards went to Victor Williams (13), Eugene Nkomo and Desmond Mhlanga (10) respectively.

“The idea behind having the awards ceremony is to boost the confidence of the players and encourage them to keep playing. Above all this is just to thank the efforts of those that excelled,” said Nelson Ndeka, the academy director.

The academy based in Dete aims to promote, teach and develop football within the Dete community as well as provide quality programmes at the lowest possible cost.

