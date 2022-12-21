Ponel Academy honour players

21 Dec, 2022 - 16:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Ponel Academy honour players Frank Thamusanqa Wabayi receiving his medal and certificate

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HWANGE-based Ponel youth soccer academy has honoured players that excelled this year with 15-year-old Frank Thamusanqa Wabayi grabbing three top accolades.

Wabayi was named the player of the season, player’s player of the season and also scored the goal of the season.

Nigel Sangayiso (16) is the academy’s most disciplined player. With his 17 goals, Leeroy Williams Mabaso (12) won the top goal scorer gong. The most punctual player at the club is Witness Brian Ngwenya (14).

Ngwenya was also named goalkeeper of the season while Prichard Ndlovu (14), Meluleki Dube (14) were named defender and midfielder of the season respectively.

The most Improved player, most Loyal player and most promising player awards went to Victor Williams (13), Eugene Nkomo and Desmond Mhlanga (10) respectively.

“The idea behind having the awards ceremony is to boost the confidence of the players and encourage them to keep playing.  Above all this is just to thank the efforts of those that excelled,” said Nelson Ndeka, the academy director.

The academy based in Dete aims to promote, teach and develop football within the Dete community as well as provide quality programmes at the lowest possible cost.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting