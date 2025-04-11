Ponera Construction comes to the aid of women’s football

Online Reporter

PONERA Construction has unveiled a USD $10,000 sponsorship in support of the 2025 Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League (ZWPSL)

This partnership marks another step forward in empowering the women’s game and creating more opportunities for growth and excellence.

ZWPSL makes its long-awaited return this weekend, and all eyes will be on a heavyweight showdown between reigning champions Herentals Queens and old rivals Black Rhinos Queens at One Commando.

While Harare hosts the headline game, there’s also a buzz around Bulawayo, where Mpopoma Stars Academy and Highlanders Royals are set to ignite the local football scene with a fiery city derby at Chiefs Village.

Initially scheduled to kick off on April 5, the league was postponed by a week, but now eight fixtures will light up venues across the country on Saturday.

Saturday WPSL Fixtures:

Black Rhinos Queens vs Herentals Queens (One Commando), Faith Drive Academy vs Kwekwe Queens (Chisamba Grounds), Conduit Soccer Academy vs Chapungu Queens (Manyame Sports Club), Maningi Queens vs Sheasham Gweru (The Heart Stadium), Correctional Queens vs Black Mambas (Wagadhugu), Mpopoma Stars Academy vs Highlanders Royals (Bulawayo Chiefs Village), Platinum Royals vs Harare City Queens (Mandava), Red Buffaloes vs Cranborne Royals (Vhengere)