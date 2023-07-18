Ponzi scheme investors pack court

The Chronicle

Zvikomborero Parafini, Harare Bureau

INVESTORS in a Ponzi scheme, known as E-Creator, gathered at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where the founder and directors of the pyramid scheme appeared yesterday.

The scheme’s founder, Zhao Jiaotong, and directors, Trymore Tapfumaneyi and Justin Kuchekenya, are currently going through their bail hearings.

The investors lost around US$1 million before the online scheme fell apart earlier this month.

The investors, and their families, swarmed the court hoping to get some answers about whether or not they will be able to recover their money.

The investors were approached by friends, neighbours, business associates and fellow church members to participate in the scheme, which involved sending transfers to the founders, via Ecocash.

The atmosphere was tense as most of the investors could be heard saying that all they wanted was their money back.

They didn’t lose patience despite the court being overwhelmed by other cases, which had to be dealt with, before their case.

Some were asked to leave the courtroom, as it was packed with investors eager to follow proceedings.

The trio is back in court today for continuation of their bail hearing.

