Pool championships moved to Raylton

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

RAYLTON Sports Club will replace Queens Sports Club as one of the venues for the Carling Black Label National Pool Championships Bulawayo qualifiers set for Saturday.

Initially, Queens Sports Club was set to play host to the annual event with Palace Hotel.

However, with Queens Sports Club also occupied with the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, an alternative venue has been chosen.

At least 2 000 players are expected to compete in the 2023 edition of the Carling Black Label National Pool Championships qualifiers.

The first qualifiers were played in Zvishavane, Mutoko, Chinhoyi, Rusape and Chitungwiza.

Sponsored by Delta Beverages, the national finals will be played on July 9 after the completion of provincial qualifiers at a venue to be announced in due course.