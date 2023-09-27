Pool party set for The Vista

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Given that it has been sunny for the previous two weeks, entertainment venue The Vista has scheduled an event called “Shorts and Vests Pool Party” for this Saturday.

Even though the weather forecast has changed over the last two days, with rain and thunderstorms hitting the city, the pub owners are still enthusiastic about organising the event.

Gaddafi, Dosto, King SG, Party Krazy, Meya Meya, Rhaftoe, Molfy, DJ Calvin, Toxigyn, DJ Ally, and DJ Mafambiro will all be performing at the event, which will be hosted by Browny and Khekhe.

According to Browny, a group of models will look after partygoers and fans of the summertime vibe.

“The pool party was inspired by the weather lately as it’s hot. We feel about patrons deserve new sophisticated events in the CBD like pool parties where by there get to chance to swim while having their favourite drinks.

“We have big plans as The Vista as we have more gigs lined up this summer as we want to take over the night scene of the buzziest city in the land,” said Browny who also manages the joint.

