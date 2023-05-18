Pool Players Congregate At Palace Hotel

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IT’S all systems go ahead of the National Elite Pool Association of Zimbabwe (Nepaz) 5th edition tournament set for Palace Hotel on Saturday.

The winner will walk away with US$500, while, second place and third place will walk away with US$300 and US$200 respectively.

The fourth-place finisher will not walk away empty-handed as they are guaranteed US$100.

Before the Nepaz tournament, pool players will congregate at Queens Sports Club for the Wafa Wafa Open Tournament on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bulawayo Pool family is mourning the sad departure of the late Joshua Kataz Kataraumbe who had been serving as the SG for Mzilikazi District while at his Capetown base.

He passed on in Chinhoyi on Sunday and was laid to rest today at Murombedzi.

The publicity office has implored all official games in Bulawayo to start off by observing a minute of silence before the commencement of games in respect of the departed pool administrator.

The Nepaz registration fee is pegged at US$25 for members and US$30 for non-members, while for the Wafa Wafa Open Tournament is US$50 with the winner set to get US$500.

