Pool season ends on high note

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

OVER 100 players are on Saturday expected to converge at Bulawayo’s Golden Pillars for the city’s end of year singles pool tournament that will be hosted by Dziko Games International and Partners.

In hosting the contest, Dziko Games International has partnered with Queens Pool Academy and Early Ashes Hardware.

“It’s a one day event that we expect to attract over 100 pool players. We just thought of having this tournament as a way of having pool lovers end the year on a high note. As we look forward to another exciting pool season, all Bulawayo Pool Association (BPA) Premier and Division One players are invited to come and take part in this singles tournament. The playing format will be best of three,” said one of the tournament’s organisers Wisdom Munenge.

He added that former Exchange player Calvin Manyanye, who is now based in Zvishavane, will be the tournament’s guest player.

In terms of prizes, Munenge said the winner will go home with US$100 and the first runner up will pocket US$60.

The second runner up will go home with US$40 and the fourth best player will receive US$25.

“Registration is pegged at US$2 per player and there will be US$7 prizes for players that will finish between position five to eight,” Munenge.

Meanwhile, BPA Central Business District (CBD) Division One League held its awards ceremony last Friday where Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa was named the Most Supportive Partner of the Season.

Palace Hotel now boasts of a pool club that performed well this season and were crowned champions.

Munashe Pise emerged as the Player of the Year while was his first runner up.

The award for the Best Under 18 Player of the Season went to Ashley Masunda.

Mpilo DQ Pool Club got the accolade for the Most Disciplined Team while police outfit Donnington Pool Club got recognised for being the Most Decorated Team.

In the Mzilikazi District A and B Leagues, the top performing teams were Khami and PS Classics respectively. — @FungaiMuderere.