Poor Cousins film a must watch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Zimbabwean film industry is slowly taking new shape with a new film titled Poor Cousins that is set to première this weekend uniting the industry through its diverse cast that was drawn from around the country.

The cast includes actors from Bulawayo, among them John Mabuyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Charlene Mangweni and Farirai Mamombe. From Harare are socialites Passion Java, Fally Ipupa Jnr, Charles Munganasa and Tinashe Nhukarume among others.

Poor Cousins producer and director Sydney Taivavashe said the film that is set to première on Netflix and Ster-Kinekor cinemas this Saturday is set to put the Zimbabwean film industry on the map.

“Poor Cousins is an opportunity for Zimbabwe to showcase its storytelling abilities on a global platform and be part of the new movement in African cinema. It’s a crime drama that has Zimbabwe’s best acting talent and influencers.

“Every family has ‘poor’ cousins and this is the story of two cousins who’re given opportunities to change their lives and rub shoulders with the rich,” said Taivavashe.

This production will likely be a hit among many locals who took interest in the “rich cousins” last year following the death of socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure. It is from this funeral that people got to know about the rich cousins, a group of 14 that Mnkandla is part of. Many took interest in this group with most asking them how they can also be wealthy like them.

So, the coming of the Poor Cousins film will be an interesting development.

Taivavashe said the forthcoming production is of high-quality as they want it to serve as a breakthrough for local film.

“We went for something very high-end and polished. We used low key lighting to give the film a cinematic feel and the deep contrast helped shape the story well because the film is very suspenseful, so the key is to have the audience at the edge of their seats from start to finish.

“This simple, but visible visual direction gives the film an elegant and stylish presence which makes the story dance enticingly in people’s minds and become a delight to the eyes of the viewers,” he said.

The film, Taivavashe said, has a storyline with a character of one Tawanda aka T1 who is an ambitious ghetto hustler.

“Tawanda has had his fair share of encounters with the police and has served time in jail. He has come to the decision of changing his life for the better and his new path is put to the test when one of his rich cousins leaves him to take care of his apartment for the weekend.

“Tl’s old friend from the ghetto suggests a low-key drink-up with some girls at Tl’s cousin’s place. The idea is innocent enough, but nothing could prepare him for the whirlwind of events that leaves him at the risk of going back to jail — but this time it could be for a very long time,” narrated Taivavashe. — @mthabisi_mthire.