Poor drainage systems: Developers must be held accountable

IT’S an unfortunate reality that the Bulawayo City Council has consistently failed to uphold basic standards of development and maintenance within the city.

The recent flooding in suburbs such as Mahatshula North serves as a stark reminder of this neglect and dereliction of duty.

It is unacceptable that residents have been left to bear the burden of shoddy infrastructure and a lack of planning, resulting in avoidable damage to their homes and property.

The council’s failure to enforce the construction of adequate drainage systems in areas where land developers are active is an issue that has been plaguing the city for years.

While these developers are eager to capitalise on the demand for residential stands, the council has failed to ensure they adhere to basic standards of infrastructure development, ensuring that drainage systems are put in place, leading to flooding when heavy rains come.

The consequences of this lax approach to development were witnessed in the Wednesday heavy downpour, where houses were flooded with water as a direct result of the lack of a proper drainage system. The flooding caused damage to houses, resulting in financial losses and trauma to residents who were forced to deal with water damage to their properties.

One could argue that land developers are primarily responsible for adhering to planning standards and should not be allowed to sell stands without developing drainage systems.

However, the council has a vital role to play in ensuring that developers are held accountable and that they follow the necessary regulations to prevent situations such as the Mahatshula North flooding.

The council’s inaction and lack of responsiveness to the concerns of residents affected by the flooding are unacceptable and require immediate attention. The council must come up with a comprehensive plan to address the issues of inadequate infrastructure development within the city, ensuring that developers adhere to regulations before being allowed to sell stands to unsuspecting home buyers.

Furthermore, the council must put into place measures to ensure that the already existing infrastructure is functioning optimally and is proactively maintained. The failure to do so only adds to the burden that residents have to bear, leading to frustrations and a general lack of trust in the council’s ability to perform its functions effectively.

The Mahatshula North flooding is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a broader problem within the city of Bulawayo.

The council must take responsibility for its lack of oversight and lax approach to infrastructure development, ensuring that residents can live in a safe and secure environment that is free from the effects of shoddy infrastructure.

The council has a responsibility to ensure that developers follow the necessary regulations, and residents must hold them accountable to better ensure the upholding of their best interests.

The need for a comprehensive plan that addresses these issues cannot be overstated, and the council must act with due diligence to prevent future disasters like the one we witnessed on Wednesday.