Pope death a global blow — President

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

POPE Francis’ death is a global blow as his voice transcended the boundaries of the Vatican to touch hearts and minds across the world, President Mnangagwa has said.

Pope Francis died on Monday morning at the Vatican City in Rome, Italy, aged 88. In a condolence message, addressed to the acting Head of the Vatican, His Holiness Cardinal Kevin Farrell, yesterday, the President said the pontiff had greatly impacted global spirituality and moral leadership. He described him as a dedicated servant of the Apostolic See.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I extend, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, as well as on my own behalf, our most sincere and deepest condolences on the passing of The Holy Father, His Holiness, Pope Francis.

“In this solemn hour, the world reflects, with reverence, on the life and legacy of a devoted servant of the Apostolic See, who dedicated himself to the service of God and humanity at large,” President Mnangagwa said.

He highlighted how Pope Francis’ spirit of grace and theological insight had elevated the spiritual consciousness of the world.

The late Pope, President Mnangagwa said, had left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

“His voice, which resonated within and beyond the hallowed walls of the Vatican, shall, forever, remain an embodiment of his spirit of grace, moral leadership and theological insight that uplifted the spiritual consciousness of our time.

“As we join you in this time of mourning, we pray that Almighty God grant eternal rest to his soul and give the entire Catholic family strength and comfort to overcome this loss.

“Please accept, Your Holiness, the assurances of my sympathy and highest consideration,” said the President.

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in mid-February due to bronchitis.

His health worsened, and by the end of February, he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. After spending 38 days in hospital, he returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican, where he later passed away.

Tomorrow, the Pope’s body will be moved to St Peter’s Basilica for public mourning. His funeral will take place at the Vatican on Saturday. Tributes continue pouring in from across the world. Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Argentina, was known for his humility and progressive views. He was a champion of interfaith dialogue and environmental stewardship.

His advocacy for the poor resonated with many, making him a beloved figure beyond the Catholic Church.

As the eldest of five children, he grew up in a loving family that instilled strong values in him from an early age.

In 1969, he was ordained as a Jesuit priest, embarking on a path that would lead him to significant challenges and triumphs. During Argentina’s brutal dictatorship from 1976 to 1983, he took on the leadership of the Jesuit order in the country, navigating a perilous landscape where faith and courage were paramount.

His dedication and leadership earned him the position of Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. Just a few years later, in 2001, he was elevated to cardinal by Pope John Paul II, marking a pivotal moment in his ecclesiastical career.

On March 13, 2013, he was elected the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, taking the name Francis.

This choice was significant; he became the first pope from the Americas, the first to hail from the Jesuit order, and the first to adopt the name of St. Francis of Assisi, a symbol of humility and compassion.

Pope Francis’s commitment to humility and simplicity was evident even before his papacy.

As Archbishop, he chose to forgo the luxuries enjoyed by his predecessors, opting to ride the bus, cook his own meals, and regularly visit the slums of Buenos Aires.

This lifestyle of simplicity continued as a Pope. He lived in a Vatican hotel instead of the opulent Apostolic Palace, wore his old orthotic shoes instead of the traditional red loafers, and used compact cars, setting a powerful example for the clerical community.

Throughout his papacy, Francis made headlines for his efforts to promote peace and dialogue. Notably, in 2021, he became the first pope to visit Iraq, where he met with the country’s top Shiite Muslim cleric, fostering interfaith understanding and co-operation.