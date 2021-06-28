Poptain, Anita Jaxson impress with More video shot using iPhone

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

SENSATIONAL dancehall musicians Poptain of the Fadza Mutengi track and Anita Jaxson of the Unonzani hit have shown that artistic innovation is the only way to stay relevant amid a ban on live events through the release of the More visuals that they shot using an iPhone.

The duo turned what started out as a mini photoshoot using an iPhone 11 to a trending video.

Always bragging, iPhone users really deserve a pum pum this time as the gadget proved that it was worth the hype.

Watching the video, one is amazed by the way a two-cast visual has landed over 100 000 views on YouTube in under a week. The visuals show a love setup in which Poptain and Anita Jaxson are captured in a vacation-style at the beach. The picturesque scenes not only awe fans but also promote domestic tourism.

The woman behind the production is Rain Jasmin who also happens to be Poptain and Anita Jaxson’s local manager.

Said Jasmin: “We had travelled to Kariba for a cruise show and while chilling at the airbnb, people were taking pictures. We decided to do a skit that we’d post on social media, but it ended up being a whole music video because the vibe was good and we had time.

“More is a love song that we hope can bring people together. We’re trying to spread positive vibes and the fact that I shot it with an iPhone shows that we can still create content wherever we are. Youths should be more creative and innovative especially during the lockdown so as to fight depression and boredom.”

She said obviously the lack of fan interaction is a bit frustrating for artistes as live shows are better with the crowd responding.

“Although such is happening, artistes are learning to cope and do virtual performances without a crowd to hype them up. We’re grateful for the internet as it’s keeping us connected and are planning more virtual shows so that we keep the fans entertained.

“More content will definitely be coming out so that we keep our digital presence on a 100 percent scale,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire