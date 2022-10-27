Poptain at Queens Pool Side Bar

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

ONE of Zimdancehall’s poster boys, Poptain is in town this Friday for a live performance at Queens Pool Side Bar for a show that has been tagged as the Re-Launch of the leisure spot.

Poptain will headline a line-up that also includes Jerryman, Mzoe 7, DJ Liz, Ras Focus, and Ras Teken who will take turns on the mic while DJ Uteng and MC Uncle Chris keep the vibe alive. The bar, which is situated at Queens Sports Club, has become a chill spot of choice for patrons of all ages and hosting live bands.

Queens Pool Side Bar spokesperson, Thabiso Ngwenya said: “This Friday we are re-launching Queens Pool Side Bar and we are bringing in Poptain for the event. We have also booked top locals, Jerryman, Mzoe 7, DJ Liz, Ras Focus, and Ras Teken take turns on the mic, DJ Uteng and MC Uncle Chris are the hosts of this show which we are confident will be lit.”

The 28-year-old Poptain, real name Ameen Abduljaleel Matanga has been enjoying a purple patch in his career more so after the release of the hugely popular ‘Fadza Mutengi’ in 2020 which blew up and became a national anthem of sorts across the country before also releasing the more recent ‘Misodzi’.

The Gweru-born chanter is inspired by Jamaican artist, Movado whose style he describes as “amazing”.

