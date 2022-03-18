Poptain, Mzoe 7, Van Choga, Fidel Country Boy to perform in Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

IN what could become an enduring live experience of the poster boys during the arts halt to physical performances, Palace Hotel will tonight host a Friday fire up gig which will see a dancehall square off with the Amapiano mood.

The lineup is one that is ripped off fame during the Covid-19 experience from the Fadza Mutengi hit-maker Poptain, Van Choga, Mzoe 7 and Fidelis Country Boy. On the decks will be DJ Sweeto, DJ Mandoza, DJ Charlie B and DJ Bhandit while Mr Jaiva and Sir Aubrey will be MC’s.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said: “We have resumed the hosting of live entertainment through public demand by our fans. As a listening entertainment outlet, we have obliged.

“The line-up is filled with talent found in the City of Kings and Queens to the capital Harare. The show is the opening to more shows which promote local talent,” said Gandiwa. – @mthabisi_mthire