Popular Zim Dancehall chanter under police scrutiny over armed robberies

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

ZIM dancehall artist Freeman is under police investigation for alleged links with armed robbery suspects.

Police confirmed the development in a statement on X (Twitter) Tuesday afternoon.

“The ZRP confirms that musician Energy Chizanga (34) aka “Freeman” is currently being interviewed by CID Homicide in connection with ongoing investigations into criminal allegations and association with armed robbery suspects. More details to be availed,” said police on X.

Recently, Freeman distanced himself from being an armed robber after one of his close acquaintances and music promoter Godknows Machingura died in a shootout with law enforcement agents.

Machingura was shot dead together with a South African, Jabulani Ngobeni, while four others were arrested.

Freeman is said to have worked with Machingura in promoting his show in South Africa.