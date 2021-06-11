Porn: The ‘incredible’ number of UK adults watching content

He says lockdown was a “good time to start” exploring content online as people didn’t have much to do and couldn’t see their boyfriends or girlfriends.

“It’s becoming incredibly accepted for gay, lesbian and trans people to have these platforms and people are getting more comfortable with their sexualities and stepping more into stuff like this,” says Tezza, who’s from Birmingham.

“It’s become more accepted within the younger generations to do OnlyFans… so I think lockdown has been really good for the porn industry.”

OnlyFans isn’t exclusively used for adult content but has become popular largely for that reason.

It reported a 75 percent increase in new creators in May last year – when we were all stuck at home during lockdown.

Ofcom’s report also found the site has grown in popularity during the pandemic.

Sex and relationships author and YouTuber, Hannah Witton, says she’s “seen a lot of people getting really introspective about their sexuality, their identity, pleasure and relationships” during Covid.

“Some people have had more time to dedicate to sex and exploration, watching porn, buying sex toys or trying new things by themselves or with a partner,” she tells Newsbeat.