Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs to tour police stations

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services is conducting a tour of police stations in the country in order to assess challenges faced by the police force in service delivery.

The committee is split into two teams that will be touring police stations in various provinces. The tour started on Monday and will end on Friday.

Chairperson of the committee Brigadier General (Rtd) Levi Mayihlome said the tour was part of a fact-finding mission which will help Parliament to tackle challenges faced by the police force.

“As the Portfolio committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services we have engaged in a fact-finding mission where we are visiting police stations in various provinces. We have split the committee into two teams with the other team visiting the northern part of the country while we are visiting the southern part,” he said.

Brigadier General (Rtd) Mayihlome added: “The objectives of the visit are to assess the current state of service delivery by the various departments under ZRP, identify the challenges being faced by members of the police force during the course of their everyday work and assess the state of infrastructure including institutional accommodation in the department and to identify challenges being faced in maintaining these existing institutional facilities.”

He said they will also look into the state of transport, state of uniforms, state of office equipment, state of allowances, operations effectiveness and general crime

On Monday the Portfolio committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services visited police stations in Matabeleland South and Masvingo Provinces.

Today they are in Matabeleland North and Manicaland Provinces while tomorrow they will visit police stations in Bulawayo and Mashonaland East.

