POSB unveils 24-hour Contact Centre facility

Nqobile Bhebhe, Online Reporter

THE People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) has unveiled a 24-hour contact center that seeks to boost service delivery and efficiency in line with its enhanced investment in technology and innovation thrust.

The contact centre is envisaged to handle all enquiries, complaints and feedback related to POSB’s products and services that include savings accounts, loans, cards, investments and other banking services.

POSB public relations manager, Mr David Makacha, said the financial institution is leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics to enhance service quality and efficiency.

“We are delighted to unveil our 24/7 Contact Centre, which reflects our commitment to enhancing customer experience and satisfaction,” he said in a press statement.

“We understand that our customers have different preferences and lifestyles, and we want to be available to them whenever they need us.

“Whether they have a question about their account balance, need help with a loan application, or want to give us some feedback, they can count on us to respond promptly and professionally.”

POSB is a member of the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ), a professional customer experience organisation whose mandate is to promote a culture of service excellence in Zimbabwe.

Recently, POSB partnered with Mastercard and ZimSwitch to launch the POSB Mastercard Debit Gold and Prepaid cards, which allow customers to perform local and international transactions on POS devices, online platforms, and ATMs.