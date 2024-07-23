POSB vows to create value for stakeholders amid economic challenges

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB), despite economic challenges, will continue to create value for its stakeholders through the introduction of new products as well as effectively utilising existing ones.

In a statement accompanying the bank’s 2023 annual results, POSB chief executive officer Mr Garainashe Changunda said the Zimbabwe economy has seen a strong rebound since the Covid-19 pandemic making it one of the fastest growing economies in the Southern African Development Community.

He, however, said the uncertain global economic outlook due to geopolitical tensions; the climate shocks and the exchange rate volatility remain the major challenges.

“Despite these challenges, the bank will continue to create value for its stakeholders through the introduction of new products as well as effectively utilising the existing products,” he said.

“The bank is now at an advanced stage of completing the implementation of the Omni-Channel solution which is expected to improve customer experience.”

The Omni-Channel project is meant to continue improving customer experience and bring convenience to customers by allowing customers to access banking services through multiple channels and to switch between channels seamlessly.

