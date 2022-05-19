Post 2022 National budget feedback consultations planned

Senior Business Reporter

Parliament of Zimbabwe has announced that it will embark on post 2022 national budget meetings to gather feedback from various stakeholders.

In a general notice today (Thursday) it said dates would be announced in due course.

“Pursuant to section 141 of the Constitution, Porfolio Commitee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development and Expanded Commitee on Sustainable Development goals will under take Post Budget meeting for the 2022 National Budget,” read the notice.

Last November, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, presented a $927 billion budget in Parliament that was welcomed as people-centred by ordinary Zimbabweans.

President Mnangagwa later assented to the legislation that operationalised the National Budget.

Anchored on the theme: “Reinforcing Sustainable Economic Recovery and Resilience”, the budget is expected to drive development in the region and enhance its contribution to the mainstream economy and job creation.

Among the key projects in Matabeleland that received attention in the budget was the giant Gwayi-Shangani Dam project, which is a major component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, the US$1,4 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion, and the US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation.

The Binga Airstrip rehabilitation and repair of damaged road infrastructure linking Bulawayo and surrounding regional districts including major city roads, among other projects were also allocated funds

The projects are at various levels of completion.