Post-election review for people with disability

Online Writer

A Non Governmental organisation 4-H Zimbabwe is holding a peace voter education post election review meeting with People with Disabilities (PwDs) in Gweru.

The meeting is to assess if the needs of PwDs were met during the elections and to create a platform for recommendations to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) relating to this particular group.

Disability is the experience of any condition that makes it more difficult for a person to do certain activities or have equitable access within a given society. Disabilities may be cognitive, developmental, intellectual, mental, physical, sensory, or a combination of multiple factors