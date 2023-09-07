POSTMAN STEALS US$50K, BLOWS LOOT AT LOCAL SPORTS BETTING SHOP

A POSTMAN, who works at the Zimpost Chegutu Branch, stole US$50 000 and blew a big chunk of the loot at a local sports betting shop.

By the time he was arrested, he had been left with US$14 210, which was stashed in his bedroom’s basket.

Yesterday, Takunda Mateta was found guilty of stealing US$50 000 and was slapped with a two-and-a-half-year jail term.

Mateta, 22 of Hintonville, Chegutu, told detectives he used part of the loot to gamble at a local sports betting shop.

He was sentenced to five years in imprisonment by magistrate Jonathan Mundondo.

Six months were suspended on condition he does not commit any offence involving dishonesty in the next five years.

Two years was suspended on condition that the accused repays Zimpost US$36 000 through the Clerk of Court of Chegutu before October 31 this year.

It is the State case that on August 16, this year, Dzikamai Dzvairo, a Controller in the Sorting Office in Harare, prepared a mail bag with US$50 000.

He raised a remittance advice receipt 54398 for US$50 000 which was supposed to be delivered to Zimpost Chegutu Branch.

On August 29, CID Chegutu detectives investigated and arrested Mateta.

He led them to his house where they recovered US$14 210 stashed in his bedroom washing basket.

He claimed he used part of the loot to satisfy his gambling instincts at a local sports betting shop.

Madushe Madushe represented the State.

@H Metro