Postponed PSL matches to be played on Friday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has announced the rescheduled match day three fixtures with action set to get underway in Harare this Friday.

The matches were meant to be played last weekend but due to PSL clubs recording positive cases in their camps the games were postponed.

The only game that proceeded was between Ngezi Platinum and Herentals which ended 3-0 in favour of the Platinum miners.

According to standing PSL Covid-19 protocols, if a club records at least seven positive cases, their fixtures will be postponed.

Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City were forced to halt their training sessions recently after recording more than seven Covid-19 cases for players and technical staff.

Bulawayo Chiefs whose game against FC Platinum was seemingly set go ahead on Sunday was canceled on Friday.

Harare City and Yadah will get the rescheduled games underway on Friday when they do battle at National Sports Stadium on Friday.

Fixtures

Friday 17 December

Harare City v Yadah FC (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday 18 December

Chicken Inn v Tenax (Luveve Stadium), Black Rhinos v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Whawha v Bulawayo City (Ascot Stadium), Zpc Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga Stadium.

Sunday 19 December

Manica Diamonds v Highlanders (Sakubva Stadium), Dynamos v Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v FC Platinum ( Mandava Stadium) [email protected]