Potraz embarks on village based mobile computer trainings

Mthabisi Tshuma in Mutare

POSTAL Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will, starting next year, embark on village based mobile computer training to ensure citizens fully utilise Community Information Centres (CICs).

This was revealed by Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete at the institutions’ ongoing strategic planning workshop that is hosted towards the end of every year.

Zimbabwe has close to 200 operational CIC’s and in the past years, more have been opened in rural areas.

Addressing stakeholders at the workshop in Mutare on Tuesday, Dr Machengete said to ensure efficient internet access and usage, Potraz plans to equip the public with necessary skills.

“In 2024 the Authority will start village based mobile training sessions in basic computer appreciation with a view to improving CIC patronage as people would appreciate the importance and usefulness of the centres more, once they have basic knowledge of computers and the Internet.

“Although the number of people visiting CICs continues to increase steadily, the Authority is of the opinion that the CICs are under-utilised, stemming from a lack of appreciation of the benefits of the sites to individuals and communities as well as a general lack of computer skills among rural folk,” said Dr Machengete

He said the Authority continues to set up a number of CIC’s countrywide.

“The CIC programme which was enhanced during the year has seen the construction of an additional 32 CICs which are now at various stages of completion. Completion of all 32 CICs will bring to 202, the total number of CICs in the country.

“This is a huge achievement towards our national quest for universal access and use of ICTs,” said Dr Machengete.

