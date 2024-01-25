Potraz holds Data Privacy Week symposium

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online writer

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) is today holding a Data Privacy Week symposium in Harare which seeks to raise awareness on data rights, obligations of controllers and the role of the data protection authority as part of the commemoration of the Data Privacy Week 2024.

The Data Privacy Week is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of data privacy.

The week-long programme seeks to shed light on how businesses collect, utilise, and at times, exploit personal information hence promoting respect for individuals’ privacy and transparency in the handling of user data.