Potraz, ICT Ministry continue to capacitate schools technologically

ICT Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti (right) officially commissions the Mutero Primary School Computer Laboratory in Masvingo province

Mthabisi Tshuma in Masvingo

POSTAL and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) in conjunction with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services have this year continued capacitating schools technologically.

This is being done through setting up of computer laboratories. Each of the labs is equipped with 30 laptops, a projector, a printer and free Wifi.

Today, ICT Minister Dr Jenfarn Muswere led two teams with his deputy Dingumuzi Phuti in officially commissioning fourteen schools computer laboratories in Masvingo province.

The high-level delegation teams also included Potraz Director General Dr Gift Machengete, Potraz Deputy director general Mr Alfred Marisa and senior Government officials.

The schools which benefited from the scheme are: Kanongovere Secondary School, Chikwerengwe Secondary School, Rafamoyo High School, Mushayavanhu Primary School, Mutero Central Primary School, Magombedze High School, Chimombe Mudyanadzo High School, Mutambwi High School, Rumhizha High School, Mutendi High School, Zimuto High School, Chinyanganya Primary School, Mavhiringidze Secondary School and Nerupiri Secondary School Computer Laboratory.

Most of the schools are rural based and this is in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s philosophy of “leaving no place and no one behind”.

