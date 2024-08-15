Potraz moves to install solar power at Community Information Centres

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

POSTAL and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has started to install solar power as back up electricity for the Community Information Centres (CICs) countrywide.

Last year, Potraz constructed 32 CIC’s bringing to 202, the total number of CICs in the country, a huge achievement towards the national quest for universal access and use of ICTs.

Most CICs offer banking services, internet access, computer training, research for schools and community as well as money transfer services.

Speaking to Chronicle Online, Potraz director General Dr Gift Machengete said they have started the process of installing back up power at all the CIC’s so as to ensure full utilisation of the facilities without any interruption.

“We have plans to install back up solar at all 202 CICs to ensure uninterrupted access and use of the facilities. So far 20 CICs have been installed with solar. Potraz is implementing the project also to Community Village Information Centres (CVIC’s) across the country.

“To date, installations were completed at the following sites: Nyanyadzi, Marondera Open Female Prison, Mawabeni, Inyathi, Dorowa, Buhera, St Therese, Rowa, Chikurubi,

Majuru, Rusitu, Nyachuru, Brunapeg, Tshelanyemba, Tongogara Refugee Camp, Madziwa, St Alberts, Buffalo Range, Manama and Stanmore,” said Dr Machengete.

@mthabisi_mthire