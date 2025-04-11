POTRAZ rolls out nationwide campaign to educate consumers on telecoms rights

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has rolled out an awareness campaign to sensitise people on their rights under postal and telecommunications services in the country.

In an interview during a roadshow in Gwanda, POTRAZ Consumer Affairs Manager, Mr Phibion Chaibva, said that during the programme they are educating consumers on their rights and the services offered by POTRAZ.

The postal and regulatory authority is also issuing flyers to the public.

“One of our mandates as POTRAZ is to protect consumers and as such we have rolled out roadshows. We were in Mashonaland East and now we are in Matabeleland South. We have covered Beitbridge, Gwanda and then we will move to Umzingwane, Maphisa and Matobo.

“We want consumers to be aware of their consumer rights. People have a right to access as many service providers, a right to quality services, and a right to complain if they are not happy about the service they are getting,” he said.

Mr Chaibva said that when consumers fail to get assistance from service providers regarding their grievances, they can contact POTRAZ.

He said that consumers in some cases purchase services without knowing the terms and conditions. He said the roadshows will also help to raise awareness among consumers on how they can protect themselves to ensure quality service.

