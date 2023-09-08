Power cut at Mount Hampden

Prince Ngwenya, Online Writer

MOUNT Hampden in Harare will experience a scheduled power cut from 9am to 4pm on September 9, 2023, for maintenance.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said affected areas include:

Defence College, Prince Charles Airport, Windmill, Gwebi College, Part of Malborough, Anot Farm, Solar Farm, Bel-in Farm, World Leading Bricks, Seedco, Afdis, Beta Bricks, S&M Bricks, Fairview, Madzorera Farm, Rainham Butchery, Goodhope, Willowcreek and surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice,” reads the statement.