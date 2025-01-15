Power outage at Gwenhoro water treatment plant leaves Gweru suburbs dry

Midlands Bureau

A PROLONGED power outage at the Gwenhoro water treatment plant has left several Gweru suburbs without water for over 48 hours.

In a notice to the residents, Gweru City Council said residents and other stakeholders are experiencing a temporary water supply disruption due to power outages affecting water pumping operations.

“The City of Gweru wishes to inform its residents, clients and stakeholders that there is currently a disruption in the water supply due to ongoing power outages. These power outages have hindered our ability to pump water for extended periods, resulting in a temporary shortage of water supply,” reads part of the notice.

GCC said its engineers are working closely with the power utility company to resolve the issue as soon as possible.