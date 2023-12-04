Power outage hits parts of Harare

Vululwazi Nkala, [email protected]

Electricity outage for Southern CSC

PARTS of Southern CSC are without electricity as the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is fixing a cable.

In a statement, the power utility said the affected areas are Lochnivar Area, Schweppes, Green Trees and surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice,” reads the statement.

