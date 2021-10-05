Power outage robs cricket fans of Lady Chevrons’ historic ODI against Ireland

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket says it has failed to provide a livestream of the women’s side’s historic first ODI match against Ireland at Harare Sports Club owing to a power outage.

The Lady Chevrons are currently playing Ireland in the first of four ODIs.

Fans were hoping to follow the action on the Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

“There is a large power outage in the city that has affected the ability to livestream. Zimbabwe Cricket is working hard to get the livestream up and running as soon as possible,” ZC said.

The Lady Chevrons were only granted ODI status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in April.

The tour precedes the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Global Qualifier that will be held in Zimbabwe next month. – @innocentskizoe