Power surge interrupts water supply to all City areas

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

THE City of Bulawayo had interruptions in raw water delivery from Ncema via Fernhill for treatment at Criterion due to a power surge on Wednesday, 29th November 2023 at Ncema and Fernhill.

In a statement Town Clerk Christopher Dube said, “The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be water supply interruptions and an immediate temporary suspension of the Daily Restoration Strategy to all City areas.”

“The pumping interruptions system stabilization is a long process, this will result in areas experiencing longer shedding periods as the system will be empty and requires significant continuous pumping for the levels to stabilize”, reads the statement.

The City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused and cordially requests residents to bear with us as the works are being undertaken.