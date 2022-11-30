Power to the fans

Rick Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOR the first time in the history of Soccer Star of the Year awards, Castle Lager Premier Soccer League followers have been given a rare opportunity to vote for their best player in the just ended 2021/22 season.

The league sponsors, Delta Beverages have decided to spice up this year’s Soccer Star of the Year award by introducing the Fans’ Choice Award.

Football enthusiasts can vote for their best player of the season online by visiting www.castlelager.co.zw. Fans can select their choice from the 11 finalists that were selected by a panel of 50 journalists, 18 PSL clubs coaches and 18 captains on November 19.

The Fans’ Choice winner will be announced at the Soccer Star of the Year awards gala set for Friday night in Harare.

“The power is in your hands . . . visit www.castlelager.co.zw and cast your vote for your best player among the 11 finalists for the 2021/2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The winner of this FANS’ CHOICE AWARD will be announced at the Castle Awards Ceremony on 02 December 2022,” reads a statement posted on the PSL social media platforms.

Already, most clubs have started sharing the Fans’ Choice Award link, asking their followers to vote for their players. Four times in a row champions FC Platinum, Black Rhinos, Chicken Inn, Dynamos, Herentals and Ngezi Platinum Stars are the clubs with players in the season’s best eleven.

Besides the crowning of the Soccer Star of the Year as well as awarding the Fans’ Choice Award, other accolades to be dished out on Friday night include the two Soccer Star of the Year runners-up, the Coach of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, Most Promising Under-19 Player of the Year and the Most Disciplined Team of the Year which is determined by the PSL based on a points system.

The Zifa Referees Committee will forward the name for the Referee of the Year winner as well as the two runners-up.

Footballers competing for the top three are FC Platinum’s trio of goalkeeper Wallace Magalane who kept 16 clean sheets in 20 matches having taken over reins from injured Petros Mhari, defender Gift Bello who won his seventh PSL title and winger Walter Musona who scored 14 goals. Musona also weighed in with six assists.

Ngezi Platinum Stars who finished the season in position four have two players, goalkeeper Nelson Chadya and striker Delic Murimba in the soccer stars finalists.

The league’s Golden Boot winner, William Manondo who banged 17 goals for Caps United is on the list alongside Highlanders’ playmaker Devine Mhindirira, who had a brilliant season for Bosso.

Chicken Inn’s top goal scorer with 11 goals on his debut Premiership season Brian Muza, Black Rhinos’ forward Eli Ilunga, former Young Warriors attacking midfielder Tinotenda Benza and Dynamos’ central defender Frank Makarati complete the list of the 2022 Castle Soccer Stars. – @ZililoR