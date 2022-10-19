PoZee, Skhu return!

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER taking a long hiatus from the music scene, popular Bulawayo artistes and siblings POZee Younga97 (real name Mbekezeli Mpofu) and Skhu (real name Skhululekile Mpofu) have released a song to announce a strong comeback.

Blood siblings are a rare feature in the music sector and music lovers can remember the iconic American duo of Richard and Karen Carpenter who were balladeers back in the day.

POZee Younga97 and Skhu have collaborated on Top Notch to stake a claim at the coveted crown of being one of the hottest duos in the game.

POZee Younga97, who recently released visuals for his Enhlizweni hit said Top Notch is a dedication to one of his proteges LynxSK who passed on before he could record the song.

“I had initially penned Top Notch for LynxSK. Unfortunately, he passed on before recording it. LynxSK’s death tore me apart and since I was in a bad space, I decided to record the track in memory of him. I featured Skhu on this one because I wanted to tone down the gangster feel the song has. That would make it have a good bounce and swing to it, “ he said.

Skhu said it was a great feeling to reconnect with her brother since the two have been pushing solo careers.

“It’s refreshing and it feels good to be in the studio with my brother. It feels like back in the day when we worked on Hamba Nobani,” she said.

Sku recently released a single titled Dakona, which featured producer Deejay Holly. Her last production was in 2016 when she recorded a gospel track called Sbusiso Sami.

Their (POZee Younga97 and Skhu) hit song, Hamba Nobani ushered in a new wave of local kwaito where the pair went toe to toe with yesteryear kwaito outfits, GTI, Go Boyz and Achuzi. This was a special era that saw Bulawayo have its Urban Grooves equal, kwaito rising to the plate. Top Notch, which is a fusion of kwaito and amapiano, was engineered by renowned producer p2daoh. [email protected]_49