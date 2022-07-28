Pozee Younga97 endorsed by fast-food outlet Chicken Choice Zimbabwe?

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO’s Kwaito star Pozee Younga97 mooted a strong comeback last month with the release of a new single Enhlizweni and if his recent Facebook post is anything to go, big things are coming.

On Tuesday, the Hamba nobani singer and new fast-food outlet Chicken Choice Zimbabwe personnel, Sinothisiwe Matore and Gideon Mutsvedu mutually-posted pictures of themselves at the establishment’s Plumtree Town branch.

The caption was a simple, “Chicken choice. Your meal of choice!”

Was this a teaser of the two worlds of music and food colliding?

Chronicle Showbiz tracked down the Kwaito singer who would not confirm nor deny an endorsement deal with the fast-food outlet.

“I recently visited Plumtree town on a business trip and meeting the Chicken Choice guys was great. I cannot say much for now but trust me, great things are in the pipeline for both of us (Chicken Choice and Pozee Younga97). It will be a busy year for me indeed, ” he said.

Endorsement deals are a critical component of the music business now and Bulawayo has seen a few artistes getting these.

Popular Rhumba singer and comedian Madlela Skhobokhobo was endorsed by Ekhaya Fast Foods, Global Water Drillers and also Oasis Furniture and Hardware to be the face that represents these companies.

If the pictures shared by Pozee Younga97 and Chicken Choice Zimbabwe is a sign of the two parties working together, then Pozee Younga97 will join Bulawayo creatives like reggae singer Mandie Mae who is the face of Ubuntu Marketing Agency to sign endorsement deals.

Any efforts of reaching the Chicken Choice Zimbabwe team for a comment on the subject matter were futile at the time of writing. – @eMKlass_49