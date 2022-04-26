Breaking News
PPC launches 10MW solar project in Bulawayo

26 Apr, 2022 - 12:04 0 Views
PPC launches 10MW solar project in Bulawayo Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza perform the ground breaking of PPC Solar Farm Project while ministers Cde Richard Moyo, Abednico Ncube, deputy Ministers Raji Modi and Magnum Mudyiwa and PPC management look on.

The Chronicle

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

CEMENT maker, PPC Zimbabwe, today launched a 10MW solar project in Bulawayo that will aid in the operations of the firm and also reduce impact of climate change.

A ground breaking ceremony for the project that will have more than 20 000 panels was done early today.

In her remarks, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, applauded the investment by PPC Zimbabwe saying the commitment in the renewable sector dovetails with Government’s thrust on the energy sector.

She challenged other companies to embrace solar energy saying the country is committed to mitigating climate change impact.

PPC head of supply chain and strategic projects, Dr Marvellas Sibanda, said excess energy to be produced will be fed into the national grid.

Top Government officials and several PPC Zimbabwe officials, Umguza Rural District Council officials attended the event.

…more to follow

 

 

